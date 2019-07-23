Five biggest misconceptions about PageRank
During its long history as a vital ranking factor, PageRank was surrounded by a multitude of misconceptions. Five of the most prevalent ones addressed.
Converting custom: Using analytics to optimize sales funnels
There are five key elements behind a strong sales funnel. Focus on raising awareness of your business. More tips included optimizing sales funnels.
Don’t underestimate the power of video
Global consumer Internet video traffic will account for 80% of all consumer Internet traffic. Pages with videos are 53 times more likely to rank on Google.
How to set up Google Analytics annotations to show Google updates
With Google releasing more information about updates, you should see it as a good practice to highlight this information in your Google Analytics account.
Research: The most common SEO errors
Every year our team analyzes site audit results of our users to find out the most common SEO errors. Light shed on the results we’ve got for last year.
Delete your pages and rank higher in search – Index bloat and technical optimization 2019
If you’re looking for a way to optimize your site for technical SEO and rank better, consider deleting your pages. I know, crazy, right? Lots of points covered with screenshots.
Four cool keyword research tools you can use for free now
Free or freemium keyword research tools (not including obvious ones like Google Ads Keyword Planner) to provide useful insight into organic ranking opportunities, persona building, competitive research, product development, and more.
How to grab featured snippet rankings with zero link building effort
A brief idea of how you can rank a page on Google’s featured snippet, without building any links to that page. Types, techniques, and screenshots included.
Why an SEO should lead your website migration
From URL mapping to testing, five ways in which the expertise of an SEO professional can propel your website towards successful migration.
Search engine results: The ten year evolution
Look around at a macro-level to see the trends vs. always focusing on detailed keyword level optimizations. Trends to help put your strategy in context.
Ten ways to pump out a stream of great content without burning out
Producing a constant stream of content can be exhausting without running out of ideas. How do you keep up with all the content you need to produce?
Six HTTP status codes most critical to your SEO success
Understand your site’s critical HTTP codes to recognize errors that demand attention and find opportunities to help improve your SEO.
Five ways PPC customer support can help SMBs
The whole point of customer support is to understand your industry and business goals. Coaches meet you at your level of expertise and build up from there.
Seven time-tested tactics to generate more Google reviews
A new research study reveals that Google review stars form social proof for your brand, boosting your site’s CTR by over 35 percent.
#GoogleDoBetter: The latest on internal issues at Google and Alphabet
June 19 sees protests from employees and activists at annual shareholder meeting, but outright rejection of progressive change from the board.
Three tools providing actionable competitive research insight
The powerful driving source of any business is its competition. Three competitive research tools that provide highly actionable insights.
Google Sandbox: Is it still affecting new sites in 2019?
Google never confirmed its existence, but many SEOs believe that Google Sandbox exists. So, does it exist in 2019? If yes, how to avoid getting affected?
Who’s poised to win the brewing v-commerce wars?
While Google is an obvious “horse to bet on,” ubiquity, UX and utility will dominate the voice-search innovation race in 2020 and beyond.