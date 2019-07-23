Five biggest misconceptions about PageRank

Five biggest misconceptions about PageRank

During its long history as a vital ranking factor, PageRank was surrounded by a multitude of misconceptions. Five of the most prevalent ones addressed.

SEO 23 Jul 19 | Aleh Barysevich
Converting custom Using analytics to optimize sales funnels for new and returning customers

Converting custom: Using analytics to optimize sales funnels

There are five key elements behind a strong sales funnel. Focus on raising awareness of your business. More tips included optimizing sales funnels.

Analytics SEO 22 Jul 19 | Dmytro Spilka
Don’t underestimate the power of video

Don’t underestimate the power of video

Global consumer Internet video traffic will account for 80% of all consumer Internet traffic. Pages with videos are 53 times more likely to rank on Google.

Content SEO Video 19 Jul 19 | Tanu Javeri
set up google analytics annotations for google updates

How to set up Google Analytics annotations to show Google updates

With Google releasing more information about updates, you should see it as a good practice to highlight this information in your Google Analytics account.

Analytics Industry 18 Jul 19 | Paul Lovell
Research The most common SEO errors

Research: The most common SEO errors

Every year our team analyzes site audit results of our users to find out the most common SEO errors. Light shed on the results we’ve got for last year.

SEO 17 Jul 19 | Inna Yatsyna
Delete your pages and rank higher in search - Index bloat and technical optimization 2019

Delete your pages and rank higher in search – Index bloat and technical optimization 2019

If you’re looking for a way to optimize your site for technical SEO and rank better, consider deleting your pages. I know, crazy, right? Lots of points covered with screenshots.

SEO 16 Jul 19 | Pablo Villalpando
keyword research tools you can use for free

Four cool keyword research tools you can use for free now

Free or freemium keyword research tools (not including obvious ones like Google Ads Keyword Planner) to provide useful insight into organic ranking opportunities, persona building, competitive research, product development, and more.

Content PPC SEO 15 Jul 19 | Ann Smarty
how to grab featured snippets with no link building

How to grab featured snippet rankings with zero link building effort

A brief idea of how you can rank a page on Google’s featured snippet, without building any links to that page. Types, techniques, and screenshots included.

Content SEO 12 Jul 19 | Khalid Farhan
Why an SEO should lead your website migration

Why an SEO should lead your website migration

From URL mapping to testing, five ways in which the expertise of an SEO professional can propel your website towards successful migration.

SEO 11 Jul 19 | Kailin Ambwani
Search engine results: The ten year evolution

Search engine results: The ten year evolution

Look around at a macro-level to see the trends vs. always focusing on detailed keyword level optimizations. Trends to help put your strategy in context.

Industry SEO 10 Jul 19 | Jason Tabeling

Reports

Older Posts

Ten ways to pump out a stream of great content without burning out

Ten ways to pump out a stream of great content without burning out

Producing a constant stream of content can be exhausting without running out of ideas. How do you keep up with all the content you need to produce?

Content 09 Jul 19 | Joe Williams
Six HTTP status codes most critical to your SEO success

Six HTTP status codes most critical to your SEO success

Understand your site’s critical HTTP codes to recognize errors that demand attention and find opportunities to help improve your SEO.

SEO 08 Jul 19 | Kim Kosaka
Five ways PPC customer support can help SMBs

Five ways PPC customer support can help SMBs

The whole point of customer support is to understand your industry and business goals. Coaches meet you at your level of expertise and build up from there.

Industry PPC 05 Jul 19 | Kenneth Andrew
Seven time-tested tactics to generate more Google reviews

Seven time-tested tactics to generate more Google reviews

A new research study reveals that Google review stars form social proof for your brand, boosting your site’s CTR by over 35 percent.

SEO 04 Jul 19 | George Konidis
#GoogleDoBetter The latest on internal issues at Google and Alphabet

#GoogleDoBetter: The latest on internal issues at Google and Alphabet

June 19 sees protests from employees and activists at annual shareholder meeting, but outright rejection of progressive change from the board.

Industry News 03 Jul 19 | Luke Richards
Three tools providing actionable competitive research insight

Three tools providing actionable competitive research insight

The powerful driving source of any business is its competition. Three competitive research tools that provide highly actionable insights.

Analytics SEO 02 Jul 19 | Ann Smarty
Google Sandbox Is it still affecting new sites in 2019

Google Sandbox: Is it still affecting new sites in 2019?

Google never confirmed its existence, but many SEOs believe that Google Sandbox exists. So, does it exist in 2019? If yes, how to avoid getting affected?

Development Industry SEO 01 Jul 19 | Harpreet Munjal

Who’s poised to win the brewing v-commerce wars?

While Google is an obvious “horse to bet on,” ubiquity, UX and utility will dominate the voice-search innovation race in 2020 and beyond.

Industry Voice 28 Jun 19 | Gary Burtka
More..